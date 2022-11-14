American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 49.4% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 26.4% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

