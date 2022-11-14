American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.81.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

