Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 46,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,287. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

