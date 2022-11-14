Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,287. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

