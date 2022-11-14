Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

GOOGL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 804,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

