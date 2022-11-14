Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.