Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 110,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 174,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 78,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

