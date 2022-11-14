Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,478 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 162,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 293,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.