Ally Financial Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $173.69. 83,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

