Ally Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 408,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

