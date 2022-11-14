Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 474.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

