Ally Financial Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Shares of BKNG traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,000.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,806.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,927.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

