Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.94

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 4075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

