Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,075. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.