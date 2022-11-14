AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 336,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. 31,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

