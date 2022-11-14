ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

ALLETE stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ALLETE by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

