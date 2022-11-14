ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of ALLETE worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 12,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,370. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

