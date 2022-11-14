Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $234,041.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 42.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Alkami Technology by 107.4% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 410,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 134,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.