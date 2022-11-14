Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $234,041.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $234,041.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,595 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 42.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Alkami Technology by 107.4% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 410,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 134,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

