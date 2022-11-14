Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 998,411 shares.The stock last traded at $211.60 and had previously closed at $218.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

