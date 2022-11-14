Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $11.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

