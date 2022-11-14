Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,392 shares of company stock valued at $67,628,252. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.