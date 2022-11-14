Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.4 %

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.44. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

