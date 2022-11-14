Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AEO stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.90) on Monday. Aeorema Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.78.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

