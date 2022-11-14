Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
Shares of AEO stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.90) on Monday. Aeorema Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.78.
About Aeorema Communications
