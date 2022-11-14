AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM
AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AECOM (ACM)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.