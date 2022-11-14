AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

