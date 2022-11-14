Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 302,762 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $261,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.57. 10,644,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

