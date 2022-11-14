Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $184.56 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $184,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SRLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,659. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

