Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $120,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.30. 936,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,250,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.