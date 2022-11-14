Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 567,709 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $352,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

