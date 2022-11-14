ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 496,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance
ADSE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
