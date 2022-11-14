ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 496,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADSE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,142,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.