Ademir Sarcevic Sells 800 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

