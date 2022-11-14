ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ACNB Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $39.50 on Thursday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $336.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACNB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 221.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

