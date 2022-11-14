ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $39.50 on Thursday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $336.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
