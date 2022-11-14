Ace Cash (ACEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,782.24

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 2% against the dollar. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $119.46 million and approximately $2,782.24 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00584563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.31 or 0.30448963 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.62015419 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,956.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

