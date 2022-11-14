Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $56.47 million and $1.31 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,241.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00244819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003819 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10824123 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,083,787.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

