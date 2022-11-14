ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

