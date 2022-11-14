Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$67.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.81 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.