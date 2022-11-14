Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,276. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

