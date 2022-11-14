ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $3,335,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.