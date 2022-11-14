Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.