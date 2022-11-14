Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.2 %

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

