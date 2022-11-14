Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $249.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.72.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

