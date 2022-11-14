Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Raised to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. 23,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

