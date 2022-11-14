Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Raised to $6.00 at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of ABEO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. 23,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $23.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
