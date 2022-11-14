AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 6.6%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.47. 49,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,128,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

