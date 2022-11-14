AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $17.82. 26,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
