8,190 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,784,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,248,000 after acquiring an additional 447,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 897,210 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,466,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,466,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47.

