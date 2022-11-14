75,000 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Sanofi comprises about 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.52 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

