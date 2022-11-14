7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Short Interest Up 43.8% in October

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

SVNA remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,776. 7 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Get 7 Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVNA. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in 7 Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,696,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in 7 Acquisition by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 923,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 7 Acquisition by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 328,320 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 7 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.