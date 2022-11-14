4,792 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth about $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

