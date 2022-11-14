3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

