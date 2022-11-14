36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Financial Survey

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.82 -$13.88 million $0.10 10.30 Phreesia $213.23 million 6.24 -$118.16 million ($3.49) -7.25

Analyst Recommendations

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 4 10 0 2.71

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $35.47, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr 7.68% 7.92% 5.10% Phreesia -73.73% -45.05% -37.88%

Summary

36Kr beats Phreesia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

