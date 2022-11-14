3,107 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Leidos by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.